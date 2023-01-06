This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR)

As of close of business last night, Amkor Technology Inc.’s stock clocked out at $25.84, up 0.66% from its previous closing price of $25.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 880010 shares were traded. AMKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.16.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AMKR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on June 30, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On December 22, 2021, Sidoti started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on October 12, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $28.50 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Faust Megan sold 6,000 shares for $25.77 per share. The transaction valued at 154,620 led to the insider holds 8,512 shares of the business.

Rutten Guillaume Marie Jean sold 30,000 shares of AMKR for $770,400 on Dec 15. The President and CEO now owns 170,000 shares after completing the transaction at $25.68 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, CHURCHILL WINSTON J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $26.00 each. As a result, the insider received 520,000 and left with 14,394 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Amkor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMKR has reached a high of $29.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.66.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMKR traded 947.03K shares on average per day over the past three months and 802.6k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 244.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.43M. Insiders hold about 6.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AMKR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.87M with a Short Ratio of 3.79M, compared to 3.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.99% and a Short% of Float of 8.56%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.08, AMKR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.30. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.00%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.94 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.88, with high estimates of $0.95 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.1 and $2.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.01. EPS for the following year is $3.19, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.3 and $3.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.14B, up 12.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.31B and the low estimate is $7.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.