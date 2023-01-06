This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: MGM Resorts International (MGM)

As of close of business last night, MGM Resorts International’s stock clocked out at $35.15, down -1.10% from its previous closing price of $35.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3461034 shares were traded. MGM stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.99.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MGM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on December 05, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $50 from $40 previously.

On November 21, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $39.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when JAMMET MARY CHRIS sold 6,006 shares for $37.21 per share. The transaction valued at 223,513 led to the insider holds 5,250 shares of the business.

Mckinney-James Rose sold 2,870 shares of MGM for $109,175 on Dec 05. The Director now owns 2,870 shares after completing the transaction at $38.04 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, SANDERS COREY IAN, who serves as the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $38.00 each. As a result, the insider received 760,000 and left with 311,498 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MGM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 52.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGM has reached a high of $49.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.65.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MGM traded 4.87M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.37M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 393.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 306.13M. Insiders hold about 17.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MGM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.07M with a Short Ratio of 11.07M, compared to 17.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.34% and a Short% of Float of 5.33%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.01, MGM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.01. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.17. The current Payout Ratio is 0.30% for MGM, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 18, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of -$0.47, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.21 and -$0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.93. EPS for the following year is $1.03, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.9 and -$0.47.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $3.24B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.56B to a low estimate of $2.8B. As of the current estimate, MGM Resorts International’s year-ago sales were $2.48B, an estimated increase of 30.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.26B, an increase of 6.70% less than the figure of $30.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.98B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.68B, up 30.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.21B and the low estimate is $12.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.