Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of PVH Corp. (PVH)

The closing price of PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) was $76.84 for the day, up 2.07% from the previous closing price of $75.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1666618 shares were traded. PVH stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.92.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PVH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 02, 2022, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $80 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when HOLMES JAMES sold 4,417 shares for $74.68 per share. The transaction valued at 329,852 led to the insider holds 15,420 shares of the business.

Larsson Stefan bought 18,540 shares of PVH for $1,000,000 on Sep 06. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 136,541 shares after completing the transaction at $53.94 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Coughlin Zachary, who serves as the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 1,857 shares for $53.85 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,000 and bolstered with 22,913 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PVH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PVH has reached a high of $113.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.62.

Shares Statistics:

PVH traded an average of 1.08M shares per day over the past three months and 915.43k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.17M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PVH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.68M with a Short Ratio of 2.16M, compared to 2.15M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.10% and a Short% of Float of 6.82%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.04, PVH has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.15. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.29%. The current Payout Ratio is 1.80% for PVH, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 20, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 09, 1991 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.3 and a low estimate of $2.05, while EPS last year was $2.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.71, with high estimates of $1.9 and low estimates of $1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.1 and $7.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.89. EPS for the following year is $8.68, with 19 analysts recommending between $9.75 and $7.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PVH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.15B, down -3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.32B and the low estimate is $8.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.