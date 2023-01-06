Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Sweetgreen Inc. (SG)

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG) closed the day trading at $8.50 down -5.87% from the previous closing price of $9.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1811545 shares were traded. SG stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.42.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.70 and its Current Ratio is at 8.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on June 27, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On June 15, 2022, Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $28 to $22.

On April 12, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $32.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on April 12, 2022, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Carr Chris sold 7,478 shares for $13.50 per share. The transaction valued at 100,927 led to the insider holds 158,420 shares of the business.

McPhail James sold 6,174 shares of SG for $83,343 on Nov 17. The Chief Development Officer now owns 150,500 shares after completing the transaction at $13.50 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Shlossman Daniel, who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 4,451 shares for $14.60 each. As a result, the insider received 64,981 and left with 239,819 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SG has reached a high of $40.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.20.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SG traded about 1.53M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SG traded about 1.37M shares per day. A total of 110.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.59M. Insiders hold about 8.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.8M with a Short Ratio of 15.94M, compared to 14.37M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.16% and a Short% of Float of 27.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.44 and -$1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.54. EPS for the following year is -$1.1, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.85 and -$1.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $499.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $482.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $489.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $339.87M, up 44.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $667.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $691.94M and the low estimate is $636.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.