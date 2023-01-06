Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of The Walt Disney Company (DIS)

The closing price of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) was $91.92 for the day, down -0.07% from the previous closing price of $91.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11397484 shares were traded. DIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $92.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.51.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DIS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 108.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on December 12, 2022, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $115 from $125 previously.

On November 21, 2022, MoffettNathanson Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $120.

Guggenheim Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $110 to $145.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when WOODFORD BRENT sold 3,000 shares for $119.03 per share. The transaction valued at 357,090 led to the insider holds 28,624 shares of the business.

WOODFORD BRENT sold 226 shares of DIS for $29,945 on Mar 10. The EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax now owns 27,003 shares after completing the transaction at $132.50 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, McCarthy Christine M, who serves as the SEVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 15,342 shares for $151.54 each. As a result, the insider received 2,324,927 and left with 165,707 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 52.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DIS has reached a high of $159.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $84.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 105.72.

Shares Statistics:

DIS traded an average of 14.60M shares per day over the past three months and 13.95M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.82B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.82B. Insiders hold about 0.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DIS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.75M with a Short Ratio of 23.38M, compared to 20.52M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.03% and a Short% of Float of 1.03%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for DIS, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 15, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 12, 2019. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 12, 2007 when the company split stock in a 10000:9865 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.9 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.23, with high estimates of $1.61 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.11 and $3.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.79. EPS for the following year is $5.44, with 14 analysts recommending between $6.29 and $4.41.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $21.82B to a low estimate of $20.5B. As of the current estimate, The Walt Disney Company’s year-ago sales were $16.31B, an estimated increase of 29.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.07B, an increase of 24.80% less than the figure of $29.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.68B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.58B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $84.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $82.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $83.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.33B, up 41.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $93.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $96.99B and the low estimate is $91.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.