Update from AC Immune SA (ACIU): A steady trajectory

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) closed the day trading at $2.13 down -2.29% from the previous closing price of $2.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 837839 shares were traded. ACIU stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2399 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ACIU, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.30 and its Current Ratio is at 13.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 05, 2018, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on April 05, 2018, with a $18 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 37.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACIU has reached a high of $5.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4688, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0942.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ACIU traded about 136.40K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ACIU traded about 363.79k shares per day. A total of 84.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.67M. Insiders hold about 47.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ACIU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 476.51k with a Short Ratio of 0.32M, compared to 460.3k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.57% and a Short% of Float of 1.21%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.96 and -$1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.59 and -$0.91.