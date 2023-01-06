Update from Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) was $28.04 for the day, up 3.93% from the previous closing price of $26.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1166631 shares were traded. COLL stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.91.

Ratios:

Our analysis of COLL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 15, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $18 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when Ciaffoni Joseph sold 2,204 shares for $23.75 per share. The transaction valued at 52,341 led to the insider holds 248,750 shares of the business.

Heffernan Michael Thomas sold 19,815 shares of COLL for $470,253 on Dec 27. The Director now owns 28,023 shares after completing the transaction at $23.73 per share. On Dec 23, another insider, Ciaffoni Joseph, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 147 shares for $23.00 each. As a result, the insider received 3,381 and left with 250,954 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COLL has reached a high of $27.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.34.

Shares Statistics:

COLL traded an average of 236.80K shares per day over the past three months and 284.72k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.15M. Shares short for COLL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.9M with a Short Ratio of 3.59M, compared to 3.69M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.42% and a Short% of Float of 15.92%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of -$0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and -$1.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.74. EPS for the following year is $1.82, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.88 and $1.25.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $126.1M to a low estimate of $119.38M. As of the current estimate, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $84.89M, an estimated increase of 46.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $124.71M, an increase of 355.80% over than the figure of $46.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $128M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $118.81M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COLL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $461M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $445.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $456.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $276.87M, up 64.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $553.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $568.9M and the low estimate is $541.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.