Update from Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) was $114.46 for the day, up 1.15% from the previous closing price of $113.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 854676 shares were traded. RL stock price reached its highest trading level at $115.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $111.69.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on May 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $98 from $140 previously.

On April 05, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $135 to $110.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on March 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $142.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Smith Andrew Howard sold 4,623 shares for $129.75 per share. The transaction valued at 599,834 led to the insider holds 67,945 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ralph’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RL has reached a high of $135.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 103.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 99.36.

Shares Statistics:

RL traded an average of 918.63K shares per day over the past three months and 691.44k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 68.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.20M. Shares short for RL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.55M with a Short Ratio of 4.52M, compared to 2.85M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.24% and a Short% of Float of 12.67%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.69, RL has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.21%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.13 and a low estimate of $2.01, while EPS last year was $2.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.04, with high estimates of $3.4 and low estimates of $2.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.2 and $7.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.77. EPS for the following year is $8.94, with 19 analysts recommending between $9.88 and $7.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.22B, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.83B and the low estimate is $6.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.