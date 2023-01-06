What shareholders can do to beat the market with ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) stock

As of close of business last night, ACI Worldwide Inc.’s stock clocked out at $25.96, down -0.57% from its previous closing price of $26.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3180224 shares were traded. ACIW stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.96.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ACIW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 15, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $31.

On September 17, 2020, Compass Point started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.Compass Point initiated its Buy rating on September 17, 2020, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Puppala Ram Kumar bought 1,000 shares for $22.03 per share. The transaction valued at 22,030 led to the insider holds 49,603 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ACI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACIW has reached a high of $35.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.75.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ACIW traded 999.09K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 113.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.16M. Shares short for ACIW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.11M with a Short Ratio of 3.10M, compared to 3.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.73% and a Short% of Float of 3.10%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $1.07 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.37 and $1.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.33. EPS for the following year is $1.7, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.32 and $1.51.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $314.81M. It ranges from a high estimate of $316.9M to a low estimate of $312.5M. As of the current estimate, ACI Worldwide Inc.’s year-ago sales were $316.91M, an estimated decrease of -0.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $437.92M, a decrease of -6.20% less than the figure of -$0.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $442.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $433.3M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACIW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.37B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.5B and the low estimate is $1.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.