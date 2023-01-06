What shareholders can do to beat the market with Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) stock

In the latest session, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) closed at $2.38 down -5.56% from its previous closing price of $2.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 585678 shares were traded. EVLV stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2900.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on March 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $2 from $10 previously.

On August 26, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when DeRosa Anthony John sold 4,355 shares for $2.55 per share. The transaction valued at 11,105 led to the insider holds 2,500 shares of the business.

DeRosa Anthony John sold 10,000 shares of EVLV for $30,411 on Dec 15. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $3.04 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, DeRosa Anthony John, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $3.39 each. As a result, the insider received 33,887 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVLV has reached a high of $4.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0984, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7166.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EVLV has traded an average of 605.52K shares per day and 823.08k over the past ten days. A total of 144.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.54M. Insiders hold about 16.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EVLV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.9M with a Short Ratio of 2.53M, compared to 3.49M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.71% and a Short% of Float of 3.22%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$0.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVLV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.69M, up 36.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $54.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $70M and the low estimate is $40.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 68.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.