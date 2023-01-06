What shareholders can do to beat the market with NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) stock

As of close of business last night, NovaGold Resources Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.72, up 2.60% from its previous closing price of $6.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1262698 shares were traded. NG stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.39.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 45.40 and its Current Ratio is at 45.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 19, 2017, B. Riley FBR Inc. started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.B. Riley FBR Inc. initiated its Buy rating on December 19, 2017, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when Ottewell David A. sold 71,186 shares for $5.96 per share. The transaction valued at 424,269 led to the insider holds 789,531 shares of the business.

Ottewell David A. sold 57,592 shares of NG for $343,824 on Dec 06. The Vice President & CFO now owns 789,531 shares after completing the transaction at $5.97 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Walsh Anthony P., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 11,896 shares for $6.01 each. As a result, the insider received 71,495 and left with 41,751 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NG has reached a high of $8.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.50.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NG traded 1.32M shares on average per day over the past three months and 991.32k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 333.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 244.94M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.76M with a Short Ratio of 8.23M, compared to 10.39M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.93% and a Short% of Float of 6.08%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.15. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.14.