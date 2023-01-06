Which analyst expects BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) closed at $5.32 up 1.72% from its previous closing price of $5.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 523792 shares were traded. BCTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.17.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on February 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when Bondarenko Jamieson bought 28,000 shares for $4.58 per share. The transaction valued at 128,240 led to the insider holds 169,856 shares of the business.

Bondarenko Jamieson bought 22,000 shares of BCTX for $117,700 on Dec 20. The Director now owns 141,856 shares after completing the transaction at $5.35 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BriaCell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 532.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCTX has reached a high of $12.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.44.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BCTX has traded an average of 236.08K shares per day and 194.46k over the past ten days. A total of 15.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.55M. Insiders hold about 22.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.42% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.07 and -$9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.03. EPS for the following year is -$1.47, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.28 and -$1.66.