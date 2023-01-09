A correction may be in store for Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) shares?

In the latest session, Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) closed at $0.58 up 5.66% from its previous closing price of $0.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0313 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1457995 shares were traded. BHG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5988 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5250.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bright Health Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on March 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when IMMELT JEFFREY R bought 400,000 shares for $0.62 per share. The transaction valued at 248,000 led to the insider holds 598,012 shares of the business.

Kadre Manuel bought 185,000 shares of BHG for $120,250 on Dec 14. The Director now owns 1,070,112 shares after completing the transaction at $0.65 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Kadre Manuel, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 303,307 shares for $0.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 291,175 and bolstered with 885,112 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHG has reached a high of $4.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8313, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4641.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BHG has traded an average of 1.78M shares per day and 1.6M over the past ten days. A total of 629.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 593.79M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BHG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.65M with a Short Ratio of 9.26M, compared to 10.12M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.01% and a Short% of Float of 4.90%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.46, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.35 and -$1.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.61. EPS for the following year is -$0.55, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.77B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.9B to a low estimate of $1.67B. As of the current estimate, Bright Health Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.08B, an estimated increase of 63.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.67B, an increase of 73.00% over than the figure of $63.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.6B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.03B, up 69.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.19B and the low estimate is $3.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.