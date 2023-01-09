A correction may be in store for loanDepot Inc. (NYSE:LDI) shares?

In the latest session, loanDepot Inc. (NYSE: LDI) closed at $2.06 up 5.64% from its previous closing price of $1.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 886400 shares were traded. LDI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of loanDepot Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on May 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3.50 from $6 previously.

Citigroup Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on May 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Lee John Hoon sold 200,000 shares for $1.61 per share. The transaction valued at 321,620 led to the insider holds 884,108 shares of the business.

Carrillo Nicole sold 50,000 shares of LDI for $80,505 on Dec 29. The EVP & Chief Accounting Officer now owns 186,141 shares after completing the transaction at $1.61 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, DerGurahian Jeffrey Michael, who serves as the Chief Capital Markets Officer of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $1.49 each. As a result, the insider received 149,210 and left with 5,842,969 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LDI has reached a high of $5.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6018, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0299.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LDI has traded an average of 472.17K shares per day and 499.91k over the past ten days. A total of 162.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.52M. Insiders hold about 7.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LDI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.16M with a Short Ratio of 2.31M, compared to 2.64M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.34% and a Short% of Float of 4.14%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LDI is 0.32, from 0.16 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 20.38%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.51, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.01 and -$1.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.16. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 11 analysts recommending between $1 and -$0.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $243.04M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $289M to a low estimate of $221.59M. As of the current estimate, loanDepot Inc.’s year-ago sales were $881.66M, an estimated decrease of -72.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $243.15M, a decrease of -66.40% over than the figure of -$72.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $275M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $199.58M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LDI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.74B, down -65.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.67B and the low estimate is $882.53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.