A correction may be in store for Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) shares?

As of close of business last night, Party City Holdco Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.18, down -49.90% from its previous closing price of $0.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1785 from its previous closing price. On the day, 50801820 shares were traded. PRTY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PRTY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on March 13, 2020, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $1 from $3 previously.

On March 13, 2020, Stephens Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $2.

Telsey Advisory Group Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on November 08, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $2.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when SOSIN CLIFFORD sold 444,375 shares for $1.45 per share. The transaction valued at 642,566 led to the insider holds 19,557,248 shares of the business.

SOSIN CLIFFORD bought 470,000 shares of PRTY for $1,627,939 on Apr 08. The 10% Owner now owns 20,001,623 shares after completing the transaction at $3.46 per share. On Apr 07, another insider, SOSIN CLIFFORD, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 317,500 shares for $3.31 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,051,179 and bolstered with 19,531,623 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRTY has reached a high of $6.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7767, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6766.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PRTY traded 6.81M shares on average per day over the past three months and 8.19M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 113.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.88M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PRTY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 14.75M with a Short Ratio of 13.26M, compared to 12.42M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.05% and a Short% of Float of 25.11%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.42, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.42 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRTY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.17B, down -0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.21B and the low estimate is $2.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.