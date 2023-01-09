A glimpse at SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE) closed at $9.54 up 8.29% from its previous closing price of $8.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1161199 shares were traded. SPNE stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.43.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on November 02, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $6.75 from $12 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 when Maniar Shweta sold 3,786 shares for $8.00 per share. The transaction valued at 30,288 led to the insider holds 23,993 shares of the business.

Standish Beau sold 50,000 shares of SPNE for $286,500 on Jul 14. The President, Enabling Tech now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $5.73 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Gaeta Renee, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $12.03 each. As a result, the insider received 24,060 and left with 20,113 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPNE has reached a high of $14.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.31.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SPNE has traded an average of 316.79K shares per day and 317.99k over the past ten days. A total of 37.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.04M. Insiders hold about 9.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.72% stake in the company. Shares short for SPNE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 494.86k with a Short Ratio of 0.34M, compared to 567.22k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.33% and a Short% of Float of 1.74%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.32 and -$1.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.47. EPS for the following year is -$1.22, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.81 and -$1.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPNE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $238.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $234.14M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $236.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $191.45M, up 23.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $260.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $277.03M and the low estimate is $250.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.