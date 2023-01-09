A Stock You Should Be Looking At: VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)

The price of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNE) closed at $0.23 in the last session, up 26.68% from day before closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0490 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1602125 shares were traded. VYNE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2260 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VYNE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VYNE has reached a high of $1.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2117, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3570.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VYNE traded on average about 513.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.12M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 57.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.05M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VYNE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 774.35k with a Short Ratio of 0.76M, compared to 997.87k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.33% and a Short% of Float of 1.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.66, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.51 and -$0.81.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VYNE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $500k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $200k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $350k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.76M, down -97.60% from the average estimate.