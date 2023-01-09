An average trading volume for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $0.31 in the prior trading day, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) closed at $0.29, down -4.41%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0136 from its previous closing price. On the day, 539424 shares were traded. HSDT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2850.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HSDT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.70 and its Current Ratio is at 15.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Noble Capital Markets on March 24, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when ANDREEFF DANE bought 80,041 shares for $0.25 per share. The transaction valued at 19,946 led to the insider holds 332,517 shares of the business.

ANDREEFF DANE bought 89,300 shares of HSDT for $27,835 on Nov 23. The President and CEO now owns 308,003 shares after completing the transaction at $0.31 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, ANDREEFF DANE, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $0.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,834 and bolstered with 218,572 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HSDT has reached a high of $5.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2803, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1170.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 748.18K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.3M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 28.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.88M. Insiders hold about 4.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HSDT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 304.86k with a Short Ratio of 0.37M, compared to 685.18k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.08% and a Short% of Float of 1.10%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$1.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.2 and -$2.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.83. EPS for the following year is -$0.56, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.54 and -$0.59.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $170k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $210k to a low estimate of $120k. As of the current estimate, Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $80k, an estimated increase of 112.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $340k, an increase of 31.80% less than the figure of $112.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $510k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $170k.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HSDT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $610k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $820k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $522k, up 57.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.21M and the low estimate is $1.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 456.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.