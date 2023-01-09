An investigation into Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s technical aspects

The price of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) closed at $9.56 in the last session, up 0.84% from day before closing price of $9.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9661445 shares were traded. YMM stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.09.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at YMM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.40 and its Current Ratio is at 11.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on December 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On June 29, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $12.

On August 26, 2021, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.50.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on August 26, 2021, with a $19.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YMM has reached a high of $10.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.18.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, YMM traded on average about 7.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.19M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.06B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 921.27M. Shares short for YMM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 30.46M with a Short Ratio of 44.31M, compared to 29.93M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.12 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $233.17M. It ranges from a high estimate of $236M to a low estimate of $229.31M. As of the current estimate, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $191.93M, an estimated increase of 21.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $268.46M, an increase of 20.00% less than the figure of $21.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $274.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $264.94M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YMM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $924.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $900.87M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $910.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $722.05M, up 26.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.42B and the low estimate is $1.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.