An overall feel about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Wayfair Inc.’s stock clocked out at $37.99, up 7.17% from its previous closing price of $35.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3603595 shares were traded. W stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.11.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of W’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 13, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on November 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $80 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when Tan Fiona sold 7,418 shares for $33.49 per share. The transaction valued at 248,429 led to the insider holds 41,925 shares of the business.

Oblak Steve sold 3,402 shares of W for $113,491 on Jan 04. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 181,795 shares after completing the transaction at $33.36 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Gulliver Kate, who serves as the CFO and Chief Admin Officer of the company, sold 3,175 shares for $33.25 each. As a result, the insider received 105,569 and left with 21,107 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, W has reached a high of $183.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.60.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that W traded 4.48M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.54M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 106.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.78M. Shares short for W as of Oct 13, 2022 were 21.24M with a Short Ratio of 23.92M, compared to 20.19M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.97% and a Short% of Float of 38.01%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 29 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.71 and a low estimate of -$3.71, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.61, with high estimates of -$0.81 and low estimates of -$2.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.39 and -$8.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.48. EPS for the following year is -$4.74, with 31 analysts recommending between -$2.38 and -$8.97.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 27 analysts expect revenue to total $2.82B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.02B to a low estimate of $2.66B. As of the current estimate, Wayfair Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.12B, an estimated decrease of -9.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.05B, a decrease of -6.30% over than the figure of -$9.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.8B.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for W’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.71B, down -11.40% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.03B and the low estimate is $11.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.