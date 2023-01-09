Analysis of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE): Selected Notes

The closing price of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) was $0.32 for the day, down -4.08% from the previous closing price of $0.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0138 from its previous closing price. On the day, 25037478 shares were traded. FFIE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3519 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3140.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FFIE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 16, 2021, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $10.

On August 17, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on August 17, 2021, with a $17 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FFIE has reached a high of $7.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4142, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0863.

Shares Statistics:

FFIE traded an average of 30.49M shares per day over the past three months and 26.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 346.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 245.31M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FFIE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 43.61M with a Short Ratio of 72.23M, compared to 29.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.10% and a Short% of Float of 30.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was -$0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.63 and -$1.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.63. EPS for the following year is -$1.3, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.3 and -$1.3.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $300M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $300M and the low estimate is $300M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 727.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.