Are analysts optimistic about Palisade Bio Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PALI) stock?

The closing price of Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI) was $2.79 for the day, down -13.89% from the previous closing price of $3.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1721114 shares were traded. PALI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6300.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PALI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Finley John David bought 19,481 shares for $0.14 per share. The transaction valued at 2,799 led to the insider holds 148,727 shares of the business.

Finley John David bought 7,350 shares of PALI for $1,176 on Aug 23. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 129,246 shares after completing the transaction at $0.16 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Hallam Thomas, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 40,000 shares for $0.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,000 and bolstered with 57,592 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PALI has reached a high of $81.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4158, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.6989.

Shares Statistics:

PALI traded an average of 3.24M shares per day over the past three months and 11.96M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.36M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PALI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 183.62k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 949.15k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.26% and a Short% of Float of 0.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.49 and -$0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.18, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.23.