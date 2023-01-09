Are TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) closed at $1.20 up 10.09% from its previous closing price of $1.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 611910 shares were traded. TCRR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1400.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on January 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $5 from $28 previously.

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on October 21, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Cardama Alfonso Quintas sold 4,752 shares for $1.06 per share. The transaction valued at 5,042 led to the insider holds 109,459 shares of the business.

Olagunju Peter sold 1,659 shares of TCRR for $1,767 on Dec 13. The Chief Technical Officer now owns 24,092 shares after completing the transaction at $1.06 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Menzel Garry E, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 11,000 shares for $1.06 each. As a result, the insider received 11,682 and left with 138,871 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCRR has reached a high of $4.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2230, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2371.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TCRR has traded an average of 296.76K shares per day and 416.45k over the past ten days. A total of 38.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.34M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TCRR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.98M with a Short Ratio of 1.28M, compared to 2.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.12% and a Short% of Float of 6.40%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.67 and a low estimate of -$0.93, while EPS last year was -$0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.81, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.76 and -$3.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.21. EPS for the following year is -$2.41, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.12 and -$4.68.