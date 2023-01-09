As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) offers stability

The closing price of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) was $7.55 for the day, up 9.58% from the previous closing price of $6.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6536017 shares were traded. AUPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.03.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AUPH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.40 and its Current Ratio is at 11.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on December 10, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $31.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Donley Matthew Maxwell bought 10,000 shares for $4.66 per share. The transaction valued at 46,600 led to the insider holds 27,927 shares of the business.

Habig Scott Michael bought 5,000 shares of AUPH for $25,075 on Nov 09. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 5,000 shares after completing the transaction at $5.01 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, Martin Michael Robert, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $5.16 each. As a result, the insider paid 154,800 and bolstered with 89,512 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUPH has reached a high of $20.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.64.

Shares Statistics:

AUPH traded an average of 2.88M shares per day over the past three months and 4.74M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 141.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.88M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AUPH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.94M with a Short Ratio of 8.40M, compared to 11.96M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.42% and a Short% of Float of 8.44%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.83. EPS for the following year is -$0.36, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.64.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $62.53M to a low estimate of $29.43M. As of the current estimate, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.67M, an estimated increase of 146.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $49.01M, an increase of 109.40% less than the figure of $146.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $72.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $33.44M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AUPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $156M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $112.07M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $136.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $45.6M, up 198.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $231.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $310.5M and the low estimate is $164.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 69.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.