Biocept Inc. (BIOC) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) closed the day trading at $0.62 up 10.69% from the previous closing price of $0.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0590 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2999915 shares were traded. BIOC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6721 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5985.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BIOC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on November 14, 2017, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $1.50 from $2.50 previously.

On June 02, 2017, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.50.

On June 06, 2016, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $1.20.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on June 06, 2016, with a $1.20 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIOC has reached a high of $3.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6974, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1076.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BIOC traded about 122.33K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BIOC traded about 440.09k shares per day. A total of 17.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.05M. Insiders hold about 0.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BIOC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 87.42k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 81k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.52% and a Short% of Float of 0.52%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.66 and -$0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.75. EPS for the following year is -$1.43, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.38 and -$1.49.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $12.47M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $16M to a low estimate of $8.95M. As of the current estimate, Biocept Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.05M, an estimated increase of 3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.15M, a decrease of -47.60% less than the figure of $3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.1M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIOC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.77M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42.33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $61.25M, down -21.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.62M and the low estimate is $6.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -84.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.