I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in O-I Glass Inc. (OI).

The price of O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) closed at $18.93 in the last session, down -2.42% from day before closing price of $19.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2186376 shares were traded. OI stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.74.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on January 04, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $22 from $15 previously.

On July 11, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $13.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $19.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, O-I’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OI has reached a high of $19.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.68.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OI traded on average about 1.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.41M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 158.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.24M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.4M with a Short Ratio of 3.21M, compared to 4.39M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.47% and a Short% of Float of 6.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.27 and $2.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.19. EPS for the following year is $2.2, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.45 and $1.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.36B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.11B and the low estimate is $6.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.