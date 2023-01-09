Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) was $19.72 for the day, up 5.17% from the previous closing price of $18.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2553815 shares were traded. IMVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.66.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IMVT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.40 and its Current Ratio is at 13.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on January 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $27 from $10 previously.

On September 26, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $5.

On December 08, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $9.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on December 08, 2021, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 21 when Macias William L. sold 341 shares for $9.67 per share. The transaction valued at 3,297 led to the insider holds 308,101 shares of the business.

Butchko Julia G. sold 928 shares of IMVT for $8,519 on Oct 13. The Chief Dev. & Tech. Officer now owns 391,909 shares after completing the transaction at $9.18 per share. On Oct 13, another insider, Salzmann Peter, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 2,793 shares for $9.18 each. As a result, the insider received 25,640 and left with 997,953 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMVT has reached a high of $19.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.45.

Shares Statistics:

IMVT traded an average of 1.10M shares per day over the past three months and 1.32M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 116.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.32M. Insiders hold about 59.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.30% stake in the company. Shares short for IMVT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.03M with a Short Ratio of 2.83M, compared to 2.66M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.35% and a Short% of Float of 5.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.4 and -$1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.59. EPS for the following year is -$1.72, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.44 and -$1.95.