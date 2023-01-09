In spite of Cybin Inc.’s (AMEX:CYBN) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) closed at $0.39 up 12.32% from its previous closing price of $0.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0432 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1942155 shares were traded. CYBN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cybin Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYBN has reached a high of $1.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3811, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5965.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CYBN has traded an average of 1.01M shares per day and 1.1M over the past ten days. A total of 180.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.76M. Insiders hold about 20.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.28% stake in the company. Shares short for CYBN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.1M with a Short Ratio of 3.01M, compared to 3.58M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.29.