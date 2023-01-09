In spite of Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MULN) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.38, down -9.59% from its previous closing price of $0.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0401 from its previous closing price. On the day, 590994560 shares were traded. MULN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4775 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3730.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MULN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when PUCKETT KENT sold 100,000 shares for $0.33 per share. The transaction valued at 33,000 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Michery David sold 750,000 shares of MULN for $297,375 on Sep 22. The CEO, President now owns 15,843,789 shares after completing the transaction at $0.40 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, POPA CALIN, who serves as the Pres. Mullen Automotive of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $0.67 each. As a result, the insider received 33,500 and left with 9,729 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MULN has reached a high of $5.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2806, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8880.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MULN traded 218.27M shares on average per day over the past three months and 250.4M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.66B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.44B. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MULN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 60.25M with a Short Ratio of 161.00M, compared to 50.78M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.52% and a Short% of Float of 13.43%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $37.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $37.3M to a low estimate of $37.3M. As of the current estimate, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.8M, an estimated increase of 152.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.1M, an increase of 91.10% less than the figure of $152.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $37.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.1M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MULN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $131.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $131.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $131.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $65.7M, up 100.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $146.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $146.3M and the low estimate is $146.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.