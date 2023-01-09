In What Direction Will Applied UV Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AUVI) Stock Goes From Here?

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) closed the day trading at $1.27 up 9.48% from the previous closing price of $1.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 795479 shares were traded. AUVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AUVI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUVI has reached a high of $4.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0003, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4605.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AUVI traded about 999.33K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AUVI traded about 690.16k shares per day. A total of 12.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.41M. Insiders hold about 49.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AUVI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 148.89k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 231.41k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 2.05%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.73 and -$0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.52, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.52 and -$0.52.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $4.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.5M to a low estimate of $4.5M. As of the current estimate, Applied UV Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.55M, an estimated increase of 26.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.2M, an increase of 32.70% over than the figure of $26.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.2M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AUVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.96M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.96M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.67M, up 62.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.28M and the low estimate is $23.28M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.