In What Direction Will Mohawk Industries Inc.’s (NYSE:MHK) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE: MHK) was $114.23 for the day, up 1.05% from the previous closing price of $113.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 838997 shares were traded. MHK stock price reached its highest trading level at $114.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $112.07.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MHK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on October 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $100 from $140 previously.

On August 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $122.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when HELEN SUZANNE L sold 10,000 shares for $103.20 per share. The transaction valued at 1,032,030 led to the insider holds 15,953 shares of the business.

HELEN SUZANNE L sold 6,300 shares of MHK for $707,491 on Aug 23. The Possible Member of Group now owns 25,953 shares after completing the transaction at $112.30 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Thiers Bernard, who serves as the President-Flooring ROW of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $122.52 each. As a result, the insider received 980,130 and left with 90,211 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mohawk’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MHK has reached a high of $183.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $87.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 99.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 116.07.

Shares Statistics:

MHK traded an average of 596.70K shares per day over the past three months and 595.26k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.50M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MHK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.9M with a Short Ratio of 1.91M, compared to 1.97M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.99% and a Short% of Float of 3.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.05 and a low estimate of $1.51, while EPS last year was $2.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.86, with high estimates of $3.38 and low estimates of $1.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.62 and $13.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.95. EPS for the following year is $12.63, with 18 analysts recommending between $17.15 and $9.4.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.12B to a low estimate of $2.55B. As of the current estimate, Mohawk Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.76B, an estimated increase of 5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.93B, an increase of 2.60% less than the figure of $5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.36B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.74B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MHK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.2B, up 7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.03B and the low estimate is $10.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.