In What Direction Will The Lovesac Company’s (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock Goes From Here?

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) closed the day trading at $26.47 up 6.69% from the previous closing price of $24.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 757699 shares were traded. LOVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.90.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LOVE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on September 11, 2020, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $40 from $30 previously.

On June 10, 2020, BTIG Research reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $22 to $30.

On April 29, 2020, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on April 29, 2020, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when HEYER ANDREW R bought 7,000 shares for $22.95 per share. The transaction valued at 160,650 led to the insider holds 35,282 shares of the business.

HEYER ANDREW R bought 10,000 shares of LOVE for $230,000 on Jan 03. The Director now owns 172,970 shares after completing the transaction at $23.00 per share. On Dec 30, another insider, HEYER ANDREW R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 21,000 shares for $21.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 456,120 and bolstered with 21,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LOVE has reached a high of $63.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.15.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LOVE traded about 382.55K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LOVE traded about 570.76k shares per day. A total of 15.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.47M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LOVE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.8M with a Short Ratio of 1.79M, compared to 2.34M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.87% and a Short% of Float of 23.48%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.64 and a low estimate of -$0.98, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.7, with high estimates of $4.18 and low estimates of $2.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.75 and $2.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.53. EPS for the following year is $4.12, with 6 analysts recommending between $7.51 and $2.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $655.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $651.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $653.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $498.24M, up 31.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $779.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $822.02M and the low estimate is $738M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.