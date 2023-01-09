Investing in Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 882966 shares were traded. IPDN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IPDN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when AICHLER LARRY S sold 15,000 shares for $0.62 per share. The transaction valued at 9,346 led to the insider holds 31,000 shares of the business.

AICHLER LARRY S sold 15,000 shares of IPDN for $10,686 on Dec 08. The CFO now owns 46,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.71 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, AICHLER LARRY S, who serves as the CFO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $0.73 each. As a result, the insider received 7,296 and left with 61,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IPDN has reached a high of $2.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6948, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6623.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IPDN traded 44.25K shares on average per day over the past three months and 178.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.28M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IPDN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 80.52k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 91.52k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.44% and a Short% of Float of 0.63%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.