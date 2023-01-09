Is Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) closed at $0.66 in the last session, up 24.50% from day before closing price of $0.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1299 from its previous closing price. On the day, 527804 shares were traded. OPTT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6625 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5566.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OPTT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.10 and its Current Ratio is at 11.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 09, 2013, Ascendiant Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Strong Buy rating and target price of $5.

UBS reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on July 17, 2008, while the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $14.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPTT has reached a high of $1.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6240, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8768.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OPTT traded on average about 180.72K shares per day over the past 3-months and 280.36k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 55.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.84M. Insiders hold about 0.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.60% stake in the company. Shares short for OPTT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.77M with a Short Ratio of 2.91M, compared to 2.85M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.95% and a Short% of Float of 4.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.