Is this a Prime Time To acquire Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) stock

After finishing at $0.14 in the prior trading day, Oragenics Inc. (AMEX: OGEN) closed at $0.14, up 2.21%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0030 from its previous closing price. On the day, 890952 shares were traded. OGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1399 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1260.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OGEN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.70 and its Current Ratio is at 9.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when KOSKI ROBERT C sold 42,357 shares for $0.11 per share. The transaction valued at 4,469 led to the insider holds 1,102,295 shares of the business.

KOSKI ROBERT C sold 36,648 shares of OGEN for $3,885 on Dec 29. The Director now owns 176,191 shares after completing the transaction at $0.11 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, KOSKI ROBERT C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 140,497 shares for $0.18 each. As a result, the insider received 24,699 and left with 1,144,652 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 80.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OGEN has reached a high of $0.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1814, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2803.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 707.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.43M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 116.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.29M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.30% stake in the company. Shares short for OGEN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.57M with a Short Ratio of 1.54M, compared to 1.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.35% and a Short% of Float of 1.38%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.18. EPS for the following year is -$0.18, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.18.