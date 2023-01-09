It’s a good day to be an Akanda Corp. (AKAN) shareholder

In the latest session, Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) closed at $0.17 up 7.14% from its previous closing price of $0.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0090 from its previous closing price. On the day, 540285 shares were traded. AKAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1546.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Akanda Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKAN has reached a high of $31.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2074, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0013.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AKAN has traded an average of 655.86K shares per day and 329.11k over the past ten days. A total of 34.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.59M. Insiders hold about 65.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AKAN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 379.78k with a Short Ratio of 0.59M, compared to 216.91k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.23% and a Short% of Float of 3.10%.