It’s a good day to be an Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) shareholder

In the latest session, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE: AMAM) closed at $2.20 up 11.11% from its previous closing price of $1.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1157254 shares were traded. AMAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on April 07, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On February 28, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $6.

On July 13, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $53.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on July 13, 2021, with a $53 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMAM has reached a high of $9.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2199, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3978.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMAM has traded an average of 3.51M shares per day and 980.59k over the past ten days. A total of 38.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.52M. Shares short for AMAM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.36k with a Short Ratio of 1.88M, compared to 9.16k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.46M, down -16.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.91M and the low estimate is $5.82M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.