It’s a good day to be an BiomX Inc. (PHGE) shareholder

As of close of business last night, BiomX Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.22, up 12.39% from its previous closing price of $0.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0244 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2811491 shares were traded. PHGE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1950.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PHGE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on April 15, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Ugwumba Chidozie sold 1,501 shares for $0.38 per share. The transaction valued at 567 led to the insider holds 2,997,025 shares of the business.

Ugwumba Chidozie sold 2,000 shares of PHGE for $732 on Nov 03. The Exit Form 4 – former 10% owner now owns 2,998,526 shares after completing the transaction at $0.37 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, Ugwumba Chidozie, who serves as the Exit Form 4 – former 10% owner of the company, sold 2,416 shares for $0.36 each. As a result, the insider received 867 and left with 3,000,526 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PHGE has reached a high of $2.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2577, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6989.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PHGE traded 332.84K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.11M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 29.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.17M. Insiders hold about 19.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PHGE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 251.58k with a Short Ratio of 0.18M, compared to 309.2k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.84% and a Short% of Float of 1.20%.