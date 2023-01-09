It’s a good day to be an Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $21.21, down -0.28% from its previous closing price of $21.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 611651 shares were traded. ZNTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.76.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ZNTL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.00 and its Current Ratio is at 8.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 06, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $67.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when Gallagher Cam sold 10,000 shares for $21.02 per share. The transaction valued at 210,228 led to the insider holds 362,011 shares of the business.

Gallagher Cam sold 12,500 shares of ZNTL for $284,683 on Nov 15. The President now owns 372,011 shares after completing the transaction at $22.77 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Gallagher Cam, who serves as the President of the company, sold 12,374 shares for $23.56 each. As a result, the insider received 291,543 and left with 384,511 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZNTL has reached a high of $76.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.80.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ZNTL traded 531.74K shares on average per day over the past three months and 639.77k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.72M. Shares short for ZNTL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.88M with a Short Ratio of 5.56M, compared to 6.07M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.31% and a Short% of Float of 14.05%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.01 and a low estimate of -$1.41, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.17, with high estimates of -$1 and low estimates of -$1.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.63 and -$5.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.88. EPS for the following year is -$4.68, with 10 analysts recommending between -$3.63 and -$6.39.