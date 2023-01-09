It’s an appealing income play to consider Horizon Global Corporation (HZN)

After finishing at $1.71 in the prior trading day, Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) closed at $1.73, up 1.17%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1188210 shares were traded. HZN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7399 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7100.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HZN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley FBR on March 09, 2020, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $2 from $3.50 previously.

B. Riley FBR Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 09, 2018, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10.50 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 when Corre Partners Management, LLC bought 2,505 shares for $2.35 per share. The transaction valued at 5,887 led to the insider holds 2,442,224 shares of the business.

Barrett John Frederick bought 2,505 shares of HZN for $5,887 on May 20. The Director now owns 2,442,224 shares after completing the transaction at $2.35 per share. On May 18, another insider, Corre Partners Management, LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,891 shares for $2.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,794 and bolstered with 2,439,719 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HZN has reached a high of $8.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6776, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9180.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 190.93K shares per day over the past 3-months and 900.14k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 27.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.39M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HZN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 139.33k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 106.78k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.50% and a Short% of Float of 0.75%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $209.05M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $209.05M to a low estimate of $209.05M. As of the current estimate, Horizon Global Corporation’s year-ago sales were $223.16M, an estimated decrease of -6.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HZN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $731.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $731.56M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $661.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $690.45M, down -4.20% from the average estimate.