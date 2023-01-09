It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) stock

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) closed the day trading at $0.23 down -1.68% from the previous closing price of $0.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0040 from its previous closing price. On the day, 901284 shares were traded. ALLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2253.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ALLR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLR has reached a high of $10.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4175, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2249.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ALLR traded about 812.58K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ALLR traded about 1.66M shares per day. A total of 9.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.05M. Insiders hold about 12.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.67k with a Short Ratio of 0.11M, compared to 117.38k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.18% and a Short% of Float of 0.21%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.42 and -$1.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.73, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.56 and -$0.91.