It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) stock

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) closed the day trading at $4.28 up 1.42% from the previous closing price of $4.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10412921 shares were traded. RIOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RIOT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 29, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $7.

Compass Point Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Jackman William Richard sold 25,000 shares for $4.00 per share. The transaction valued at 100,000 led to the insider holds 1,018,389 shares of the business.

Harris Chad Everett sold 75,565 shares of RIOT for $313,595 on Dec 07. The EVP, CCO now owns 984,942 shares after completing the transaction at $4.15 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, D’Ambrosio Lance Varro, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 26,000 shares for $6.97 each. As a result, the insider received 181,220 and left with 95,441 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIOT has reached a high of $23.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.6410, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.5951.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RIOT traded about 10.47M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RIOT traded about 8.12M shares per day. A total of 153.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.70M. Insiders hold about 6.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RIOT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 25M with a Short Ratio of 31.66M, compared to 24.44M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.96% and a Short% of Float of 15.88%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and -$2.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.14. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.15 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $375.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $271M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $306.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $213.24M, up 43.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $528.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $791.2M and the low estimate is $412M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 72.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.