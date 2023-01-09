Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) closed the day trading at $0.23 down -10.01% from the previous closing price of $0.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0260 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4969512 shares were traded. WNW stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2567 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WNW, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WNW now has a Market Capitalization of 9.35M and an Enterprise Value of -9.49M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WNW has reached a high of $3.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0929, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8513.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WNW traded about 2.16M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WNW traded about 7.68M shares per day. A total of 39.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.70M. Insiders hold about 33.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WNW as of Dec 14, 2022 were 243.83k with a Short Ratio of 0.24M, compared to 258.21k on Nov 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.50% and a Short% of Float of 0.75%.