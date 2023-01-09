MLCO (Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s stock clocked out at $12.94, down -3.58% from its previous closing price of $13.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4262453 shares were traded. MLCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.77.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MLCO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on November 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $10 from $7 previously.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MLCO has reached a high of $13.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.68.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MLCO traded 6.05M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.38M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 462.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 440.64M. Insiders hold about 33.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MLCO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.56M with a Short Ratio of 13.40M, compared to 9.52M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.84 and -$1.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.84. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MLCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.91B, down -16.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.76B and the low estimate is $2.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 71.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.