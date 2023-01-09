SRNE (Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.14, up 139.38% from its previous closing price of $0.48. In other words, the price has increased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10690180 shares were traded. SRNE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SRNE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on November 02, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On January 29, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.

On January 21, 2021, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.Alliance Global Partners initiated its Buy rating on January 21, 2021, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Ji Henry bought 88,888 shares for $2.02 per share. The transaction valued at 179,349 led to the insider holds 4,765,805 shares of the business.

Ji Henry bought 55,555 shares of SRNE for $108,882 on Sep 06. The insider now owns 4,676,917 shares after completing the transaction at $1.96 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, Ji Henry, who serves as the insider of the company, bought 33,333 shares for $2.11 each. As a result, the insider paid 70,333 and bolstered with 2,121,362 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SRNE now has a Market Capitalization of 418.09M and an Enterprise Value of 468.44M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.77 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.92.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SRNE is 1.93, which has changed by -75.59% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -16.60% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SRNE has reached a high of $1.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2518, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7871.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SRNE traded 23.47M shares on average per day over the past three months and 14.35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 471.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 465.68M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SRNE as of Dec 14, 2022 were 59.33M with a Short Ratio of 144.95M, compared to 57.91M on Nov 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.57% and a Short% of Float of 12.70%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.09 and -$1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.13. EPS for the following year is -$0.83, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.8 and -$0.87.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $16.57M. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.75M to a low estimate of $15.4M. As of the current estimate, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.08M, an estimated increase of 26.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRNE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $64.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $60.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $62.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $52.9M, up 18.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $79.8M and the low estimate is $24.65M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.