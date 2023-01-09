The name Denny’s Corporation (DENN) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Denny’s Corporation’s stock clocked out at $10.65, up 4.62% from its previous closing price of $10.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1236435 shares were traded. DENN stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.19.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DENN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 95.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on December 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $12.50 previously.

On August 29, 2022, CL King started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

Wedbush Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on August 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $12.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Verostek Robert P. sold 7,500 shares for $12.41 per share. The transaction valued at 93,069 led to the insider holds 30,036 shares of the business.

LAUDERBACK BRENDA J sold 5,421 shares of DENN for $69,551 on Nov 15. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $12.83 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, MILLER JOHN C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 85,000 shares for $12.56 each. As a result, the insider received 1,067,192 and left with 591,721 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Denny’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DENN has reached a high of $16.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.60.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DENN traded 745.26K shares on average per day over the past three months and 884.5k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.89M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DENN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.88M with a Short Ratio of 2.19M, compared to 2.18M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.25% and a Short% of Float of 4.51%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.55 and $0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.5. EPS for the following year is $0.62, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.69 and $0.53.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $114.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $117.9M to a low estimate of $109.3M. As of the current estimate, Denny’s Corporation’s year-ago sales were $110.61M, an estimated increase of 3.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $117.41M, an increase of 9.10% over than the figure of $3.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $121.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $112.6M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DENN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $456.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $433.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $447.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $398.17M, up 12.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $456.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $494.5M and the low estimate is $427.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.