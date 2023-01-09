There is a good chance eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (EFTR) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: EFTR) closed at $0.50 in the last session, down -9.35% from day before closing price of $0.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0516 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2891599 shares were traded. EFTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6701 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4513.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EFTR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on January 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $6.20 from $20 previously.

On November 09, 2021, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $20.

On October 12, 2021, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on October 12, 2021, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 04 when Ehrlich Christopher B bought 346 shares for $0.57 per share. The transaction valued at 197 led to the insider holds 35,213 shares of the business.

Ehrlich Christopher B bought 18,867 shares of EFTR for $10,377 on Sep 26. The Director now owns 34,867 shares after completing the transaction at $0.55 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, Presidio Management Group X LL, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 59,376 shares for $0.80 each. As a result, the insider received 47,738 and left with 127,569 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, eFFECTOR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EFTR has reached a high of $7.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4782, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3220.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EFTR traded on average about 236.94K shares per day over the past 3-months and 936.03k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 41.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.54M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EFTR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 125.09k with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 140.32k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.30% and a Short% of Float of 0.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.58. EPS for the following year is -$0.66, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$1.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EFTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.43M, up 118.20% from the average estimate.