There is a good chance Surrozen Inc. (SRZN) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN) closed at $0.61 in the last session, up 8.48% from day before closing price of $0.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0477 from its previous closing price. On the day, 561894 shares were traded. SRZN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6188 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5253.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SRZN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.60 and its Current Ratio is at 9.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on October 11, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On September 15, 2021, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

On September 07, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on September 07, 2021, with a $19 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRZN has reached a high of $5.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0398, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3126.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SRZN traded on average about 667.50K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.41M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 34.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.70M. Insiders hold about 6.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SRZN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 151.54k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 163.68k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.43% and a Short% of Float of 0.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.39 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.35 and -$1.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.52. EPS for the following year is -$1.32, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.2 and -$1.44.