There is a good chance Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) closed at $93.57 in the last session, up 2.44% from day before closing price of $91.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2902022 shares were traded. WYNN stock price reached its highest trading level at $94.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $91.66.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WYNN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on January 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $101 from $74 previously.

On November 28, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $71 to $91.

On November 21, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $77.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on November 21, 2022, with a $77 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when ATKINS BETSY S sold 5,707 shares for $83.65 per share. The transaction valued at 477,391 led to the insider holds 6,690 shares of the business.

Mulroy Patricia sold 2,000 shares of WYNN for $132,274 on Sep 19. The Director now owns 6,781 shares after completing the transaction at $66.14 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, Mulroy Patricia, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $67.11 each. As a result, the insider received 134,220 and left with 8,781 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WYNN has reached a high of $96.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.10.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WYNN traded on average about 3.70M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 112.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.11M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WYNN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.69M with a Short Ratio of 8.56M, compared to 5.81M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.88% and a Short% of Float of 5.90%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of -$1.49, while EPS last year was -$1.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of $2.28 and low estimates of -$1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.77 and -$4.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.19. EPS for the following year is $1.2, with 14 analysts recommending between $8.81 and -$2.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WYNN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.76B, up 1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.05B and the low estimate is $4.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.