There Is Still Room For Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) closed the day trading at $0.61 up 40.26% from the previous closing price of $0.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8254292 shares were traded. PHIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7849 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4100.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PHIO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.00 and its Current Ratio is at 7.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on August 05, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Bitterman Robert J bought 2,000 shares for $0.39 per share. The transaction valued at 780 led to the insider holds 74,541 shares of the business.

Bitterman Robert J bought 2,000 shares of PHIO for $780 on Dec 07. The Interim Executive Chairman now owns 72,541 shares after completing the transaction at $0.39 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Bitterman Robert J, who serves as the Interim Executive Chairman of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $0.43 each. As a result, the insider paid 860 and bolstered with 70,541 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PHIO has reached a high of $2.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4429, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6850.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PHIO traded about 241.80K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PHIO traded about 1.01M shares per day. A total of 13.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.52M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PHIO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 97.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 87.3k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.71% and a Short% of Float of 0.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.97, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.28 and $1.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.28. EPS for the following year is $1.39, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.39 and $1.39.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $75M and the low estimate is $75M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 50.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.